Opportunistic Swedes Win Another Close One

OGALLALA – A week ago, Gothenburg turned four turnovers into a 20-13 win over Holdrege this week the Swedes lost the turnover battle, but took what they were given to move to 2-0 with a 20-12 win over Ogallala.

The first half was a defensive battle. The lone score came in the second quarter on an electrifying 76 yard touchdown pass from Maquire Bartlett to Bennett Folkers. Gothenburg led at half time 7-0 going into the locker room.

The Swedes played most of the third quarter on the Indian side of the field. However, they only scored once on a nine yard run by Bartlett. Ogallala answered that score, though with two of their own. One was a 68 yard run by Dylan Zink, followed by a five yard touchdown also from Zink. The scene was set for an exciting fourth quarter with the Swedes clinging to a 14-12 lead.

Gothenburg added some insurance on a 10 yard run by Brennan Seitsinger, Gothenburg lead by eight after the missed extra-point. After an Ogallala punt, the Swedes went on a long drive and appeared to be running out the clock when Vincent Nichols fumbled the ball. The Indians had the ball with 52 seconds left to go and 88 yard to pay dirt. The Indians drove to the 45, however a long pass over the middle with 12 seconds left to go was intercepted by Nichols and he would run the clock out to secure the win.

Bartlett led all rushers with 108 yards on night. He was also 8-14 for a 161 yards through the air. Folkers continues to be “lightning in a bottle” for the Swedes, as he came up with several clutch catches and managed to break tackles all night.

Gothenburg remains undefeated, they have their home opening next week against Chase County. Ogallala falls to 1-1 on the year.