Overton Boys Win FKC

KEARNEY – The Overton Eagles overcame a slow start to knock out the Pleasanton Bulldogs in the championship of the Fort Kearney Conference Tournament, 60-44.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead with good post play from Jayden Westland who finished with 16 points. Pleasanton took a 14-5 lead into the break. However, the Eagles quickly erupted in the second quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 22-5 in the quarter,

The Eagles owned a 27-19 lead going into the break and never looked back. They extended the lead to 10 points going into the fourth quarter before closing with 16-10 fourth quarter advantage.

Braden Kizer led the way for the Eagles, scoring 23 points. Morgan Olmstead had 12 points on four three-pointers and Morgan Wallace finished with 11 points.

With the win Overton improves to 14-3 and Pleasanton drops to 12-8.