Overton Moves To Second Round Of Playoffs

OVERTON- It was the #4 seeded Overton Eagles hosting the #13 seeded Giltner Hornets on Thursday night and it was the Eagles soaring to victory in the round one matchup, 42-34.

The first quarter was a track meet as Overton started the scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run by Caleb Moore. Giltner answered back with a 75-yard kickoff return by Rody Lyon to tie it at 6-6. Giltner ended up getting the edge in the quarter and led 20-14 at the end of the period.

In the second quarter, Overton answered right before halftime with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Braden Kizer to Wyatt Ryan. At the intermission, the teams were deadlocked at 20-20.

The Overton Eagles took the lead in the third quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Ryan Lauby to make it 28-20.

Giltner started the fourth quarter with a bang as Dayne Hinrichs found Lance Mckay from just a yard out to make it 28-28. Overton was able to close out the game with a couple of scores by Lauby on runs from 39 yards and four yards out.

The offenses were firing on all cylinders as Overton had 388 yards and 355 yards for Giltner. Overton moves on to face Sandhills-Thedford in the next round of the playoffs on Wednesday, October 31st. KRVN will carry the game on the Rural Radio Network. Giltner finishes the season at 4-5.