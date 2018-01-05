Overton Takes Two From Amherst

AMHERST – It was a good night for Overton basketball as the boys and girls swept Amherst on Friday night. The girls won 44-30 and the boys beat the Broncos 70-59.

Gracie Grote and Rachel Ecklund paced the Eagles who led most of the way. Grote’s defense and quickness in the transition game was a difference maker early on. Ecklund’s three three-pointers were key down the stretch. Overton lead 11-7 after the first quarter, and by eight at half. Their tough man-to-man defense proved too tough for the Broncos.

Emily Arnold was the leading scorer for Amherst with 10.

The Eagles improve to 8-2 with the win, the Broncos fall to 4-9.

Amherst entered the boys game with an 8-4 record. Overton was 4-4 and riding a two game losing streak. However, the hot shooting of Braden Kizer (28) and Morgan Wallace (21) and a good defensive effort was too much for Amherst.

Overton was able to handle the Broncos length on defense to surge to an early lead that they never relinquished. The Eagles led by eight at the half. Amherst fought back and got within three points in the fourth quarter, but were unable to sustain the momentum despite 21 points from Dakota Abbott and 13 from Dominic Esperson. The Overton man-to-man defense caused 17 turn over for the Broncos.

With the win Overton improves to 5-4 and Amherst drops to 8-5.