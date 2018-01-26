Overton Takes Two From Elm Creek, By Two Points

ELM CREEK – The games were expected to be tight as all four team were having strong seasons. However, the margins were razor-thin in both games. The girls game ended on a put-back by Jayden Eby to give the win to Overton 43-42. In the boys game, Jayden Ford missed a guarded shoot at the end of the boys game for Elm Creek to give the Eagles a 38-37 win.

In a back and forth game the two girl’s teams were never seperated by more than six points. Overton led 16-14 after the first quarter. Elm Creek took the lead going into the locker room 28-26. The Buffaloes extended their lead heading into the fourth 38-35.

Elm Creek had a 42-40 lead with eight seconds left. Sidney Enochs stepped to the free throw line for Overton. She made the first free throw, cutting the lead to one, but missed the second, however Rachel Ecklund got the offensive rebound. After a timeout, Enochs shot the ball but missed in the lane, Eby got the rebound, put up a ten foot shot that went in as time ran out.

Claire Cornell had an outstanding night, scoring 25 points for the Buffaloes, to lead all scorers.

With the loss Elm Creek drops their second loss in a row as they fall to 13-4. Overton improves to 15-3.

In the boys game, Elm Creek jumped out to an early lead. With 4:34 to go in the first quarter the Buffaloes had a 12-0 lead over Overton. At the end of the first quarter the lead was 16-7. The momentum began to shift late in the second quarter, it was a 27-20 at half time.

In the second half both offensives sputtered. The Buffaloes only managed one point in the third quarter, while the Eagles scored eight. So, the game was tied at 28 going into the fourth quarter.

Elm Creek only had one field goal in the second half, but still had a chance to win the game. With nine second they had the ball, Ford drove hard to the hoop put up a shot with contact, however it fell short and Morgan Wallace poured down the defensive rebound for Overton, the horn sounded and the Eagles had a hard fought one-point win.

Wallace led all scorers with 19 points, Braden Kizer was also in double figures for Overton. Ford finished with 11 points for the Buffaloes as they fall to 11-6. Meanwhile Overton won it’s tenth game in a row and improve to 13-4.