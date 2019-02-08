Overton Travels To SEM, Comes Away With A Clean Sweep

SUMNER- SEM hosted Overton on Friday night and it was the road squad coming away with a couple of victories.

In the girl’s game, it was the regular season finale for both teams and Overton came away with a 40-31 victory. SEM started with a 4-0 lead in the first couple of minutes in the game, but after that, Overton took over leading 11-6 at the end of the first. Overton used a steady output of offense and stingy defense as they outscored SEM 29-25 in the final three periods. Overton was led by Rachel Ecklund with 19 points and SEM was paced by Lindsey Dittmar and her 10 points. Overton is 15-6 and will play in Tuesday against either Arapahoe or Elwood in subdistrict play. SEM falls to 7-13 and will face Twin Loup on Monday in subdistricts.

In the boys game, Overton, the #4 team in D1, won by a final score of 69-37 over SEM. It wasn’t the cleanest game on the court as both teams struggled with turnovers early on, but eventually, both teams found their footing. The Eagles used a 1-2-2 press to force 28 turnovers in this game to get the victory. Overton was led by Braden Kizer as he scored 25 points and SEM was led by Carson Rhode as he scored 21 points. Overton moves to 17-3 and will battle Gibbon next week in their regular-season finale. SEM falls to 4-14 and will face South Loup next week in their final game of the year.