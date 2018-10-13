Overton Wins D2-7 District Title

BERTRAND- Overton traveled to Bertrand on Friday night to battle for the D2-7 District title. It was the Eagles soaring over the Vikings for the victory as the final score read 48-22.

In the first quarter, Overton took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of two-yard touchdown runs from Ryan Lauby. In the second quarter, Bertrand cut into the lead with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Callahan to Miles Peterson making it 14-6. Overton answered back before halftime with a 27-yard touchdown run from Braden Kizer making it 20-6 at the intermission.

In the third quarter, Bertrand cut the deficit to 20-14 on a 16 -yard touchdown pass from Callahan to Peterson. Overton answered back with a seven-yard touchdown run from Braden Kizer making it 28-14 entering the fourth quarter.

In the final period, Lauby scored his third touchdown from one-yard to make the lead 36-14. The game clincher was a fake punt from Overton and Braden Kizer ran it in from 52 yards out. Elijah Heusinkvelt scored the final touchdown for Overton on a 47-yard run making it 48-14. Bertrand was able to answer back to round out the scoring on a 56-yard touchdown from Ethan Klingenberg.

Overton was led by Braden Kizer as he had 10 carries for 181 yards three total touchdowns and the Eagles move to 6-1 and will face Elwood next week. Bertrand was led by Tyler Callahan had 90 yards rushing, 111 yards passing, and three total touchdowns. Bertrand is now 5-2 and will battle Pleasanton for the regular season finale.