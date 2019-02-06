Pair of Bluejays commit to Northwest Missouri State

SEWARD, Neb. – Bluejays turned Bearcats. Seward seniors, Joseph Krause and PJ Schaben, Wednesday, signed their official Letters of Intent to continue their academic and football careers at the Northwest Missouri State University.

The pair were two of the more coveted recruits in Class B, receiving offers from schools at all levels around the Midwest.

Schaben said he chose Northwest Missouri State because of their winning tradition..

Krause is coming off a record-breaking senior season that saw him capture the 11-man single season passing record with 3,335 yards. He also claimed the Class B records for most passing touchdowns in a season and career. He said he’s grateful for the Seward community..

Krause was recruited as a quarterback for the Bearcats, while Schaben will continue his play on the offensive line.