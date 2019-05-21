Palensky, Chick Receive All-Big Ten Status

Nebraska produced a pair of second-team All-Big Ten selections as the conference announced its postseason honors and award winners on Tuesday.

Sophomore outfielder Aaron Palensky received recognition from the Big Ten after leading the Huskers with a .339 batting average in the regular season and a team-high .323 batting average in conference play. Palensky, in his first year at Nebraska, leads the Huskers in hits (65), doubles (11), triples (2), home runs (5) and runs scored (36). He has 20 multi-hit efforts this season, the most on the team, to go along with six multi-RBI performances, tied for second-most on the squad.

Freshman Cam Chick earned the designated hitter spot on the second team and the All-Freshman Team. During Big Ten play, Chick hit .316, second-best average on the team in conference play behind only Palensky. For the regular season, Chick compiled 35 hits, two doubles, four home runs, 25 RBIs and 26 runs scored. He has recorded 10 multi-hit efforts and six multi-RBI showings.

Junior outfielder Joe Acker earned Nebraska’s Sportsmanship Award for 2019. Acker ranks third on a team with a .286 batting average. He has amassed 40 hits, seven doubles and one triple. Acker’s 13 multi-hit games are tied for the second-most on the team. His eight stolen bases are a team high.

Nebraska continues its season on Wednesday when the Huskers open the Big Ten Tournament against No. 4 seed Minnesota at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. The game, scheduled for 9 p.m. (CT), will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Tickets for the Big Ten Tournament are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.