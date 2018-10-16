Palmer Named to Jerry West Award Watch List

Lincoln – University of Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. was one of 20 players on the initial 2019 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List released Tuesday afternoon.

The Jerry West Award recognizes the top shooting guard in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Palmer, a returning first-team All-Big Ten selection, comes off a junior season where he averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in leading the Huskers to a 22-11 record and an NIT berth. Palmer reached double figures in 31 of 33 games in his first season at Nebraska, including eight 20-point efforts. Palmer’s junior year was highlighted by a career-high 34-point effort at Ohio State. He is one of only five returning power conference player who averaged 17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 3.0 apg last season.

In Big Ten play, Palmer finished third in the conference at 18.8 points per game, reaching double figures in 17 of 18 conference tilts. He also finished 11th in assists (3.4 apg) in Big Ten action. Palmer joins Indiana’s Romeo Langford as the only Big Ten players on the 20-member list.

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2019 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2019 Jerry West Award will be announced at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday, April 12, 2019.

An All-America candidate, Palmer was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team last week, and fans can see Palmer and the Huskers for the first time next Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Husker Hoops Preview at Pinnacle Bank Arena.