Palmer, Roby Honored by Big Ten

James Palmer Jr. and Isaiah Roby were honored by the Big Ten Conference Monday evening, as the annual awards were announced on BTN Live. Palmer earned All-Big Ten honors for the second straight season, as he was a third-team selection by the league coaches and media, while Roby was Nebraska’s nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Palmer put together a strong senior year, as he enters the Big Ten Tournament averaging 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The 6-foot-6 guard from Upper Marlboro, Md., is third in the Big Ten in scoring and ranks among the conference leaders in steals (fifth), assists (10th) and free throw percentage (.783, 10th). He reached double figures in 29 of 31 games, including 15 games with at least 20 points. Palmer had a season-high 30 points on two occasions, against Creighton and No. 9 Michigan State. In conference play, he was fourth in the conference in scoring at 18.6 points per game while also ranking fourth in steals (1.6 spg) and sixth in assists (3.4 apg),

Roby was chosen for his work in the community in the Huskers’ Life Skills program. He has helped with Make-a-Wish as well as helped with a coat drive for Everett elementary school in Lincoln. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior, and each school submits one nominee.

The Huskers open Big Ten Tournament action on Wednesday afternoon, as Nebraska will face Rutgers. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be on BTN and the Husker Sports Network.