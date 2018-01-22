Palmer Shares Big Ten Honor

Lincoln – Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. was honored Monday afternoon, as he was selected as the Big Ten’s Co-Player of the Week. He shared the award with Purdue’s Carsen Edwards for games during the week of Jan. 15-21.

Palmer earned the accolade after averaging 21.5 points on 56 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in wins over Illinois and Michigan. Against Illinois, Palmer finished with a game-high 24 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining. In the win over No. 23 Michigan, he finished with a game-high 19 points, four rebounds and two assists as Nebraska held Michigan to 37.5 percent shooting in the 20-point win. The victory was NU’s first over Michigan since 1964.

On the season, Palmer is averaged 15.8 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the 14-7 Huskers. Palmer is the first Husker to receive a Big Ten honor since Tai Webster earned the honor on Jan. 2, 2017.

Nebraska returns to action tonight, as the Huskers take on No. 13 Ohio State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT)