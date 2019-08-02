Phillipsburg Rodeo Results

Results from the first performance, August 1, 2019, at Kansas Biggest Rodeo, Phillipsburg, Kansas

Bareback riding

1. Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 87 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Queen Molly;

2. Paden Hurst, Huntsville, Texas 83.5;

3. Ethan Crouch, Smiley, Texas 74.5;

4. Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alb. 70

Steer wrestling

1. Denell Henderson, Damascus, Ark. 3.6 seconds;

2. Tyler Kester, York, Neb. 3.9

3. Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan. 4.4;

4. Trever Nelson, Chelsea, Okla.5.3

Team roping

1. Clay Tryan, Lipan, Texas/Travis Lee Graves, Bluff Dale, Texas 4.0 seconds;

2. Britt Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 19.7;

No other qualified runs.

Tie-down roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Belleville, Texas 8.0 seconds;

2. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 9.1;

3. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9.5;

4. Michael Otero, Weatherford, Texas 10.8.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 81.5 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Double Barrel;

2. Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev. 79.5;

3. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 78.5;

4. Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa 76.

Barrel racing

1 .Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla. 16.88 seconds;

2. Hallie Hanssen, Hermosa, S.D. 16.97;

3. Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, Texas 17.10

4. Jamie Wilson, Weatherford, Texas 17.15.

Bull riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas 87 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s

2. Clayton Applehans, Colby, Kan. 71.