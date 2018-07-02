Pig Brown promoted to Danger Head Coach

GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA – The Nebraska Danger Indoor Professional Football Team is pleased to announce the promotion of Pig Brown to Head Coach of the Nebraska Danger for the 2019 season.

Nebraska Danger Hall of Fame linebacker Pig Brown has served as an assistant coach the past two seasons with the Danger, but spent many seasons guiding the Danger D from inside the huddle in his linebacker position. For four straight seasons, Cornelius ‘Pig’ Brown was the heart and soul of the Danger Defense. As the vocal leader of the team, Brown led the team in tackles for three of his four seasons, compiling a career record of 319 total tackles, 15.5 sacks and 9 interceptions. He then served as Defensive Coordinator in 2017, and Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach in 2018. He will be inducted into the IFL Hall of Fame this weekend alongside teammate Jameel Sewell.

“Pig has been a part of the Danger tradition for a long time, first as a player and then as a coach, and played an instrumental part in winning our three Intense Conference Championships. We felt that he was a great fit to be our next Head Coach,” Danger Owner Charlie Bosselman said.

Brown states, “It is truly an honor to coach for one of the IFL’s most respected programs, and I appreciate the passion of this ownership group and staff. Central Nebraska has some of the greatest fans in the nation, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to take over and grow the Danger program.”

Brown replaces Mark Stoute, who was dismissed late in the 2018 regular season, at which time Brown was named Interim Co-Head Coach. His assistant coaching staff will be announced at a later date.