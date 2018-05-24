(Audio) Pinnacle Bank Downs Gothenburg To Start The Year

Gothenburg-Daniel Kuefner pitched three solid innings in relief and Tony Stewart and Jake Leger each knocked in runs for Pinnacle Bank of Lexington as they beat the Gothenburg Melons 6-1 in Senior American Legion action last night. Lexington scored two runs in the both the 5th and 6th innings to pull away. Gothenburg managed just three hits on the night as Pat Hudson drove in the lone run for the Melons in the 2nd inning. Gothenburg’s Brady Harrison struck out 10 in four innings of work while taking the loss. Gothenburg won the Juniors game 14-5. Click here to listen to the podcast of the game.