Pinnacle Bank Ends Gothenburg’s Winning Streak | KRVN Radio

Pinnacle Bank Ends Gothenburg’s Winning Streak

BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 13, 2018
Lexington won 13-3 on Tuesday Night-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Listen to the podcast of the game here.

Lexington-The Gothenburg Melons Senior Baseball team saw their six game winning streak come to an end as Pinnacle Bank of Lexington won 13-3 in five innings on Tuesday night. Lexington struck for three runs in both the 1st and 2nd innings and then blew the game open with seven runs in the fourth. Kaleb Carpenter had a big night at the plate for Lexington as he collected four hits including three doubles and three rbi’s.

Lexington improved to 6-4 on the season-KRVN Photo, Paul Pack

Jake Leger went the first three innings on the mound picking up the win as struck out seven and walked just one. Bryce Ryker had the lone highlight of the night for the Melons as he hit a two run homer to left. Brady Harrision took the loss on the mound as Gothenburg fell to 7-4 on the season, Lexington improved to 6-4. Gothenburg won the Juniors game 3-1.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
