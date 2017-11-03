Pirates Pull Off Huge Win In District Final

Kearney-For the first time in school history, Elwood is headed to the state volleyball tournament as the Pirates upset Red Cloud on Thursday night 25-21, 13-25, 21-25, 27-25, 15-8 in the D2-4 District Final. The Pirates were playing in a District Final for a third straight year. Felicia Knoerzer led the Pirates with 26 kills and three ace serves. Hadley Martin added 14 kills. Manon Martin dished out 21 assists for the Pirates who are now 17-13 on the season and will play on Thursday at the state tournament in Lincoln. That match will be carried on KAMI Country Legends 100.1, KAMI 1580 and krvn.com.