Pleasanton girls, Overton boys, Claim FKC Crowns

KEARNEY – Once again, the Viaero Center, in Kearney, was the host of the Fort Kearney Conference Basketball Tournament. The Pleasanton girls avenged their one loss of the year by beating Elm Creek 64-50. The Overton boys continued on their 12 game winning streak beating Elm Creek 79-73.

The Pleasanton girls were the top-seed in the tournament and came in with a 17-1 record. The one blemish on the season was to Elm Creek.

Pleasanton comes at teams in waves with ten players often getting into the game. Last time the Bulldogs and Buffaloes met Elm Creek was able to limit Pleasanton post player, Meghan Fischer. In this meeting, it was the Bulldogs perimeter players Keri Bauer and Cadee Nichols that hurt the Buffaloes.

Elm Creek jumped out to an early lead, in fact, they led the entire first half. Including a 18-10 lead after the first quarter and a 29-25 lead at halftime.

Nichols opened the second half with three three-pointers which changed the momentum of the game. Pleasanton took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter and dominated the rest of the way to win by 14. Keri Bauer was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs, with 17 points. Nichols finished with 16 points. Ali Bauer was the leading scorer for the Buffaloes with 17 points.

The boy’s game was a competitive, back and forth affair. In fact, it was tied after the first quarter at 18. The last time Overton and Elm Creek played it was a tight, albeit, ugly 38-37 win for the Eagles. The first quarter showed that this game would more offensive.

Jayden Ford was dominant ,as usual, for Elm Creek finishing with 27 points. Gage Clabaugh finished with 14 points and Trey Minor had 11 points. Overton took an eight point lead into haftime and a 56-50 advantage into the fourth.

Morgan Wallace and Braden Kizer have led the way all year, averaging 19 and 22 points a game respectively. However, Overton head coach Clint Little thought they could add more.

“We thought we could be a three-headed monster if we got Brendan (Meier) going,” Little said after the game. Meier finished with 20 points, including three three-pointers. Despite being hampered by a troublesome knee brace. Kizer scored 22 points and Wallace equaled Meier with 20 points.

Overton, won its 12th game in a row and moves to 16-4, Elm Creek falls to 13-7 on the year.