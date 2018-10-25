class="post-template-default single single-post postid-343467 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Pokorny Runs Wild On Bertrand Vikings

BY Scott Foster | October 25, 2018
THEDFORD – Cauy Pokorny ran for 260 yards,  including a 65 yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage of the second half as Sandhills/Thedford beat Bertrand 48-26 in the first round of the D2 playoffs Thursday night.

The two teams traded scores in the first half and were only separated by only two points at halftime with the Knights holding onto a 14-12 lead.

The third quarter was dominated by Sandhills/Thedford as the fifth seeded Knights pulled away with a powerful ground game.

Sandhills/Thedford moves to 9-1 and will take on Overton in the second round. Bertrand finishes 6-3.

