Pollart named full-time assistant on volleyball staff

SEWARD, Neb. – For the first time in history, the Concordia University volleyball program will operate with a full-time assistant. On Wednesday (April 5), head coach Scott Mattera announced the hiring of Abby Pollart, who assumes the role of top assistant. She will also serve a game management role within the athletic department.

Pollart’s official start date is set for July 5. She will arrive in Seward after having spent the past season as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. Since December, she has served as interim head coach for the Hardrockers.

Said Mattera, who will enter his sixth season at Concordia this fall, “When we started this process we really had to begin with an evaluation of what we need in this newly created position. We had many solid applicants to choose from, but Abby just came through with the best combination of technical skill, coaching and administrative experience, but most important, she truly shares our values.”

Originally from Powell, Wyo., Pollart felt at home on her visit to Concordia as part of the interview process.

“I am very grateful to the University, President Brian Friedrich, Athletic Director Devin Smith, Associate AD Angela Muller and Head Coach Scott Mattera for the opportunity to become a part of the Bulldog family,” wrote Pollart in a statement. “Everyone was incredibly welcoming and personable on my interview and that had a huge impact on my decision. This is a wonderful opportunity to be able to share my love and passion for volleyball, as well as to share and grow in faith for Christ. I hope to help continue to build the quality program and team culture that Coach Mattera has already instilled, as well as push our student-athletes to be the best they can be. I feel incredibly blessed to have this opportunity and I am excited to get started.”

A St. Gregory’s University (Okla.) alum, Pollart spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at NCAA Division II University of Arkansas at Monticello. Prior to her graduate assistantship, she volunteered as a coach at Cameron University (Okla.), another NCAA Division II institution.

A 2012 graduate of St. Gregory’s, Pollart earned her bachelor of science in social science. As a member of the volleyball team, she twice collected NAIA Scholar-Athlete accolades. Pollart carried a 4.0 GPA as both an undergrad and graduate student. She went on to pick up her master of education in physical education and coaching from Arkansas at Monticello.

Additionally, Pollart has been active in church work. She served as youth and young adult director/coordinator for Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawton, Okla., for two years.

More from Coach Mattera

Like most great coaches, she’s a total volleyball nerd who loves her players even more than the game and those traits came out in interactions with everyone on campus. The most common comments about her were, “she just seems genuine” and “she gets it.”

I’m so excited to get to work with her and I know the players are pumped too. This is going to bring a totally new dynamic to our program. I have no doubt that Abby is the answer to a whole lot of prayer.