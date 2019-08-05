Raiders Sign Kearney Catholic Star

Central Community College golf is pleased to announce the signing of Joel Poland, a 2019 graduate of Kearney Catholic High School.

Poland was a four-year letter winner for the Stars in golf and tennis. As a senior, he earned academic all-state honors in both sports. Poland also participated in band, bowling and wrestling at KCHS. Poland was coached by Stuart Moore.

“I’m looking forward to making myself a better golfer and student,” said Poland. “I believe CCC provides me a perfect opportunity to do so.”

Poland played baseball for Haven’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was awarded the Haven’s Chapel Sportsmanship Scholarship.

“I’m really excited to add Joel to the Raiders golf team,” said CCC head coach Britt Blackwell (standing right). “He brings an excellent competitive spirit along with high academic results and will be a great addition to the Columbus Campus and the golf program.”

Poland will be an academic transfer at CCC. He is the son of Jeff (seated left) and Denise (seated right) Poland of Kearney.