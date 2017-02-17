Recruiting Profile: Andrew Ward

Addressing position needs this recruiting class was what Nebraska did with this recruiting class, and linebacker Andrew Ward fits that bill. Ward is a three-star linebacker according to rivals, out of Muskegon, Michigan. Ward had a number of offers including Virginia Tech, Washington State, and Arizona.

Ward is a speedy inside linebacker that flies all over the field. He makes a number of plays in the backfield and gets to the line of scrimmage in a big time hurry. He does struggle at times in the backend, making plays in the passing game but the upside for Ward is there.

He may have to put on some weight as he stands at 6-1 and weighs just 205 pounds, but that won’t be an issue with the strength and conditioning program at NU. Check out Ward’s highlights here on Hudl.