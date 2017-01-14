Recruiting Profile: Avery Roberts

One of the highest rated prospects Nebraska has this season is linebacker Avery Roberts. Roberts is a four-star player with a lot of potential coming into NU as an early enrollee. The product out of Wilmington, Delaware has a dynamic blend of size and speed.

Roberts stands at 6-1 213 pounds, which is a slender linebacker, but it will be interesting to see if the coaching staff has Roberts put on a lot of weight or if they decide to go the hybrid route with him. Rivals has Roberts as the 8th outside linebacker in the nation and 83rd rated prospect nationally.

Roberts has a great ability to get to the ball in hurry. He flies all over the field and has great hands when taking on a blocker. It will be interesting to see if Roberts will make an immediate impact on a linebacking core that lost a few players to graduation and a core that struggled sometimes during the past season. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.