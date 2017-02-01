Recruiting Profile: Brenden Jaimes

Brenden Jaimes will add something that the Husker football team needs. Depth at the offensive line position. Jaimes will more than likely redshirt in his first season at NU, but he has a lot of good attributes. The three-star offensive linemen 61st ranked tackle in the nation.

He has tremendous size, standing at 6-6 and 260 pounds and hopefully Coach Mike Cavanaugh can help him develop as the offensive line was so depleted this past season for the Huskers.

Jaimes shows he has good speed from his tackle position. He gets to the outside well and uses his hands nicely. The only thing that will need to change for him will be the pad level. On film often times he gets caught standing straight up. He will no doubt help with the depth chart for the Huskers. Check out his highlights on Hudl.