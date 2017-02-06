Recruiting Profile: Broc Bando

Coming from one of the most prestigious football schools in the nation, Broc Bando will add depth and talent to the offensive line for the Huskers. Bando played is high school ball at IMG Academy which is located in Bradenton, Florida. Bando had a number of offers including Georgia, Louisville, and Mississippi State.

Bando, a three-star offensive tackle, is primarily an offensive tackle with a lot of versatility. The 6-4 279 pound behemoth can play the guard position as well and that makes him that much more valuable.

On film, you can see that Bando has good speed, but his hands are but really stand out. He makes the contact much quicker than his opponent and that will suit him well against quick defensive lineman and blitzing linebackers. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.