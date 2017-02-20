Recruiting Profile: Chris Walker

Another in-state commit for the Huskers is what they got from Chris Walker. According to rivals, Walker is a two-star offensive tackle. Walker decided to commit to Nebraska after being recruited heavily by a number of schools and receiving offers from Montana, Ohio, and Wyoming.

Walker hails from Lincoln and stands at 6-6 270 pounds and has a lot of good attributes. That two-star rating doesn’t mean much as he has good quick feet and keeps those feet moving on contact.

Walker will more than likely redshirt, but in the future, he will help build depth and maybe have a chance to play big-time football at NU someday. Check out his highlights on Hudl.