Recruiting Profile: Kurt Rafdal

With three senior tight ends leaving the program, it was a position that was much needed. The Huskers got a big time target in Kurt Rafdal. Rafdal is a three-star tight end, according to rivals, out of Carmel, Indiana.

The big tight end stands at 6-7 and weighs 230 pounds and held a number of offers including, Auburn, Louisville, and Iowa. Nebraska was lucky enough to say him and come to Nebraska because he has a lot to offer.

He runs exceptional routes and his hands are second to none. Rafdal makes all of the tough catches and makes it look effortless. Rafdal looks like a complete player, and if he can put on the weight he may have an opportunity to play right away. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.