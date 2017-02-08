Recruiting Profile: Matt Sichterman

Depth is much needed at the offensive line spot for NU and Matt Sichterman will provide that. Coming from King Mills, Ohio, Sichterman is a three-star offensive tackle and is ranked 70th amongst that position according to rivals.

Sichterman stands at 6-5 266 pounds, so with him not being overly tall, he could fit in at a guard position if needed. He does a great job getting up the field and moving onto the next level, which is a good attribute to have in an offense like head coach Mike Riley’s, as there is a number of zone running plays and screens.

Sichterman will more than likely redshirt coming in his freshmen year but he has a number of unique attributes. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.