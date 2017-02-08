class="post-template-default single single-post postid-214163 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Recruiting Profile: Matt Sichterman | KRVN Radio

Recruiting Profile: Matt Sichterman

BY Evan Jones | February 8, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Recruiting Profile: Matt Sichterman

Depth is much needed at the offensive line spot for NU and Matt Sichterman will provide that. Coming from King Mills, Ohio, Sichterman is a three-star offensive tackle and is ranked 70th amongst that position according to rivals.

Sichterman stands at 6-5 266 pounds, so with him not being overly tall, he could fit in at a guard position if needed. He does a great job getting up the field and moving onto the next level, which is a good attribute to have in an offense like head coach Mike Riley’s, as there is a number of zone running plays and screens.

Sichterman will more than likely redshirt coming in his freshmen year but he has a number of unique attributes. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments