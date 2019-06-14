(Audio) Reds Beat Pinnacle Bank For Second Time This Season

Click here to listen to podcast of game

COZAD-It was a cool, breezy evening in Cozad last night for a contest between a pair of Dawson County teams as the Reds hosted Pinnacle Bank of Lexington. It ended up as a lopsided victory for Cozad 14-6, but it wasn’t until the last couple of innings that the Reds opened things up. Pinnacle Bank led 6-4 heading into the bottom of the 5th inning, but in the home half, Cozad scored five runs taking a 9-6 lead entering the 6th inning. Then in the bottom of the 6th inning, Cozad duplicated that five spot including a two-RBI double from Maddux Myer to enforce the eight-run rule after five innings, giving the Reds the win. Cozad was led by Myer as he went 2-3 with 4 RBI’s and Pinnacle Bank was paced by Efren Aguirre with 2 RBI’s while going 1-3 at the dish.

Cozad improves to 5-3 on the year and will face Ogallala on Saturday. Lexington falls to 1-9 and will battle Shelton/Gibbon on Saturday.