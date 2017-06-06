Red’s Big Inning Too Much For Melons

GOTHENBURG – An 11 run second inning by Cozad, in which Gothenburg committed four errors was the undoing of the Melons as the Reds beat them in Juniors action on Tuesday, 13-3.

Spencer Pleschourt went all five inning of the run-ruled game for Cozad striking out three while only allowing one earned-run. Maddox Meyer was the hitting star for the Reds, going 3-3 with two RBIS. Adam Cole knocked in three runs for Cozad, as the Reds move to 3-1 on the young season.

Matt Zimbleman took the loss for the Melons. His control failed him in the ill-fated second inning as he threw three wild pitches and walked four. Jordan Rossell finished the game going 3 1/3, striking out six. Gothenburg had seven hits, Kris Pearson and Brady Harrison collected two each. The Melons fall to 5-2 on the year.