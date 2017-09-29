Results from Gothenburg Cross Country Invite – September 28

Varsity Boys
Name School Finals Points
1 Wheelock, Aidan Minden 16:11.00
2 Hernandez, Alexis Lexington 16:32.00 1
3 Ramirez, Damian Lexington 16:32.00 2
4 Klein, Gavin Holdrege 16:45.00 3
5 Peterson, Tyler Holdrege 16:48.00 4
6 Vasquez, ‘Lanni Lexington 16:56.00 5
7 Mai, Riley McCook 16:59.00 6
8 Matousek, Trevor Holdrege 17:17.00 7
9 Nicklas, Nathan Eustis-Farna 17:18.00
10 Boyd, Phillip Dundy County 17:23.90 8
11 Decker, Miles Lexington 17:28.00 9
12 Latta, Damon Dundy County 17:30.00 10
13 Erickson, Caden Holdrege 17:31.00 11
14 Graff, Eric McCook 17:39.00 12
15 Maska, Jay Minden 17:41.00
16 Strauss, Gavin Lexington 17:42.00
17 (Sickels) Miller, Zack Cambridge 17:51.00 14
18 Estrada, Gabe Cozad 17:51.00 15
19 Hegwood, Isaac McCook 17:59.00 16
20 Hilyard, Jackson Holdrege 19:05.00 17
Team Standings:
1 – Lexington, 17 points
2 – Holdrege, 25 points
3 – McCook, 53 points
4 – Dundy County Stratton, 78 points
5 – Kearney, 132 points
6 – North Platte, 136
Varsity Girls
Name School Finals Points
1 Lambley, Sable Dundy County 19:15.00 1
2 Smith, Madison Lexington 19:39.00 2
3 Dickau, Tiffany Elwood Public 19:41.00
4 Foster, Lexie Broken Bow 19:54.00 3
5 Barnett, Baylee Holdrege 20:25.00
6 Rodewald, Elsi McCook 20:32.00 4
7 Vanarsdall, Bailie Hershey 20:42.00 5
8 Folchert, Kelsey St Patrick 20:46.00 6
9 Rippen, Gracie St Patrick 20:48.00 7
10 Engel, Natalie Cozad 20:49.00 8
11 Klein, Jirsie Holdrege 20:51.00
12 Burke, Morgan Sutherland Public 20:52.00 9
13 Blakely, Genna St Patrick 20:53.00 10
14 Mote, Amanda Hitchcock County 20:55.00 11
15 Botts, Tahjzha Maxwell 20:56.00 12
16 Anderson, Hannah Gothenburg 20:57.00 13
17 Harpole, Courtney Gothenburg 20:58.00 14
18 Rehtus, Abby Minden 21:05.00 15
19 Chauncy, Jorlynn McCook 21:06.00 16
20 Sinsel, Kristen Minden 21:07.00 17
Team Standings:
1 – Lexington, 73 points
2 – St. Patrick, 74 points
3 – Minden, 75 points
4 – Cozad, 77 points
5 – Broken Bow, 103 points
6 – Hitchcock County, 114 points
MS Boys
Name School Finals Points
1 Hegwood, Josh McCook 11:00.00 1
2 Hurt, Charlie Minden 11:07.00 2
3 Vanderwey, Jed Valentine 11:11.00 3
4 Perez, Roberto Lexington 11:26.00 4
5 Vazquez, Luis Lexington 11:27.00 5
6 Emerson, Regan Ogallala 11:30.00 6
7 Hakonson, Thomas Lexington 11:39.00 7
8 Vasquez, Cristian Lexington 11:40.00 8
9 Verbeck, Konner Minden. 11:41.00 9
10 Lutz, Austin Ogallala 11:42.00 10
11 Sanchez, Fernando Lexington 11:48.00 11
12 Bruns, Matthew Hershey 11:55.00 12
13 Johns, Rylin Stapleton 11:56.00 13
14 Worthman, Sean Cozad 11:59.00 14
15 Recinos-Tapia, Angelo North Platte 12:01.00 15
16 Gillespie, Tucker McCook 12:01.00 16
17 Perez, Andres Lexington 12:12.00 17
18 Hernandez-Perez, Rodrigo Lexington 12:18.00
19 Boyd, Peter Dundy County 12:19.00
20 Moro, Antonio Lexington 12:24.00
Team Standings:
1 – Lexington, 24 points
2 – McCook, 71 points
3 – Minden, 81 points
4 – Cozad, 95 points
5 – Ogallala, 95 points
6 – North Platte, 124 points
MS Girls
Name School Finals Points
1 Hurt, Jessie Minden 12:16.00 1
2 Garner, Sydney North Platte 12:27.00 2 3
Prado, Citlaii Lexington 12:30.00 3
4 Barrios, Kayla Lexington 12:30.00 4
5 Cappel, Grace McCook 12:43.00 5
6 Farr, Halley McCook 12:51.00 6
7 Wilkinson, Shawna McCook 12:52.00 7
8 Miles, Hayley St. Patrick’s 12:56.00
9 Malson, Chantel Kimball 12:59.00 8
10 Applegate, Mallory Cozad 12:59.00 9
11 Steinike, Kate St. Patrick’s 13:01.00
12 Blaesi, Sarah North Platte 13:02.00 10
13 Ackerman, Arissa Gothenburg 13:03.00 11
14 Vanarsdall, Nattalie. Hershey 13:06.00
15 Vasquez, Crystal Minden 13:07.00 12
16 Wear, Shania Gothenburg 13:08.00 13
17 Smith, Andrika Broken Bow 13:15.00 14
18 MoGown, Ava Brady 13:24.00
19 Hoatson, Alexis North Platte 13:26.00 15
20 Sutton, Kalil Lexington 13:26.00 16
Team Standings:
1 – McCook, 36 points
2 – Lexington, 40 points
3 – North Platte, 48 points
4 – Minden, 77 points
5 – Gothenburg, 86 points
6 – Cozad, 98 points