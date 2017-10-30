Return to Ground Game is Focus for Huskers

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced for approximately two hours on Monday evening in half pads and shorts, splitting time between the Hawks Championship Center and on the Cook Pavilion.

Offensive Coordinator Danny Langsdorf spoke with the media after practice to discuss improving the run game against a stout Northwestern defense.

“They are physical and fast and we are going to have to do a great job,” Langsdorf said. “My dad told me you block with your feet, not with your hands and I told my guys that. We have to do a good job of covering them up. We can’t be late with our feet, at times we’re on blocks and then we get beat outside or beat out and under. We have to do a great job of positioning and getting the play started and then our backs have to do a great job of really pressing the holes and then reading off of it. I think it’s just a matter of working really hard on the fundamentals with good technique and continuing to change it up on them. They’ve got a very stout run defense, that’s evidence of watching their games.”

He also talked about the true freshmen, and how they are coming along at this point in the season.

“Some of these guys haven’t gone that long in a training camp and then the season wears on [them],” Langsdorf said. “I think it’s really important to take care of themselves, rehab and really get their focus back and make sure week to week it’s the same as it was at the beginning of the year. Continue to not overload it, we’re at a point in the season where throughout a lot of different games we’ve been able to do some different things and we’ve had to tweak game plans so just making sure they’re up to speed if they haven’t played much and make sure they’re sharp in their assignments and in their focus, and as the season wears on that’s more and more important, especially for the young guys.”

He discussed Tanner Lee and his completion percentages when and when not in the red zone.

“I think there’s some throws we’ve missed,” Langsdorf said. “I think that we’ve dropped some balls too. We we’re a little long on one that we were open, and I know of one that was in a guy’s chest. I think some of those windows get tighter and the plays happen quicker, you don’t have as much space and you’ve got to really be on your toes and on time, that’s a big part of it. I think it’s an all-around execution of the group. I don’t think it’s one particular guy, it’s the mindset that it’s got to be a touchdown.”

The Huskers will continue their preparation for Northwestern this week. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.