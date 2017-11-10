Riverside Wins Six Man Football Title

Kearney-Riverside used a big first quarter on it’s way to yet another Six man football championship as they downed Harvard on Thursday night 46-38 in the state title game at Cope Stadium at UNK. Riverside led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter, 40 to 24 at half and never looked back. It was a big night for Quarterback Tyler Martinsen of Riverside as he threw six touchdown passes for 246 yards. Tucker Scherbarth led Harvard with 154 yards rushing. Riverside wraps up the year at 11-0, Harvard finishes 10-1.