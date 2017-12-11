Roby claims All-America honors from AFCA

SEWARD, Neb. – One of the GPAC’s most dominant defensive players over the past four seasons, senior Tarence Roby claimed a major award from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Monday (Dec. 11). The organization named Roby to the second team of its NAIA football All-America list. Roby becomes the fifth All-America selection in the past six years for the Concordia University football program.

Other recent Bulldogs to garner All-America recognition were defensive lineman Trey Barnes (2015 and 2016), defensive back Darnell Woods (2013) and kicker Kenny Zoeller (2012). Roby joins other All-American defensive backs such as Woods and Sean Stewart (2002), the program’s all-time interception leader and a member of the Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame.

Said head coach Patrick Daberkow, “Tarence is a guy who played angry all the time and it showed. He’s a quiet guy but he has a great passion for the game and I like the way that he plays.”

Roby starred as one of the most electrifying talents in the conference. The native of Rockford, Ill., has been named an all-conference choice in each of his four seasons in Seward. The highlight reel play of his senior season was a 100-yard interception for a touchdown in the win over Ottawa that landed him on ESPN’s SportsCenter. On the year, Roby posted 31 tackles, seven pass breakups, four interceptions and a forced fumble. He also piled up 1,041 all-purpose yards (718 kick return, 166 punt return, 151 interception return) while serving as one of the nation’s top return men. Roby compiled 141 tackles, 27 pass breakups and nine interceptions over his Bulldog career.

CONCORDIA FOOTBALL ALL-AMERICANS

2017 – Tarence Roby, defensive back (second team)

2016 – Trey Barnes, defensive line (first team)

2015 – Trey Barnes, defensive line (second team)

2013 – Darnell Woods, safety (first team)

2012 – Derek Blessing, punt returner (first team – Beyond Sports Network)

2012 – Kenny Zoeller, kicker (first team)

2007 – JaMaine Lewis, running back (second team – Victory Sports Network)

2007 – Jeff Neujahr, kick/punt returner (honorable mention – Victory Sports Network)

2006 – Jeff Neujahr, kick/punt returner (honorable mention – Victory Sports Network)

2004 – Matthew Egger, punter

2002 – Sean Stewart, safety (second team)

2001 – Erik DeHaven, linebacker

2001 – Sean Stewart, safety (honorable mention)

2001 – Ross Wurdeman, tight end (first team)

2000 – Drew Ekart, defensive back (honorable mention)

2000 – Sean Stewart, safety (honorable mention)

2000 – Ross Wurdeman, tight end (first team)

1996 – Ed McLaughlin, offensive line (honorable mention)

1995 – Mike Hoernemann, linebacker (honorable mention)

1994 – Travis Soukup, tight end/punter (first team)

1984 – Kahlil King, safety (first team)

1984 – Cleve Wester, running back

1982 – Gary Pomerenke, defensive line (first team)

1981 – Gary Pomerenke, defensive line (second team)

1965 – Dennis Oetting, lineman (honorable mention)

1964 – Bob Oetting, lineman

1961 – Larry Oetting, lineman

1959 – John Suhr, quarterback/safety/punter

1956 – Gary Seevers, running back

1955 – Gary Seevers, running back