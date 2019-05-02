Rosters Announced For Western Nebraska All Star Games

SCOTTSBLUFF —Players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 41 st annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game and the 35 th annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game. Selected athletes were nominated by their respective high school coaches and selected by the All-Star coaches. Attached please find rosters for both football and volleyball. Please note rosters are subject to change. The 2019 West Nebraska All-Star Football Game will be played Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Bearcat Stadium at 7 p.m. MDT, with the All-Star Volleyball Game being played at 2 p.m. MDT at WNCC Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff. A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations.

East Team Members

Nick Bocott, North Platte

Dylan Boggs, Bertrand

Hunter Bose, North Platte

Treyvon Brooks, Broken Bow

Leighton Bubak, South Loup

Alec Bunger, McCook

Adam Cole, Cozad

Drew Drake, Broken Bow

Aaron Drews, Holdrege

Lane Edis, Mullen

Morgan Fawver, McCook

Grayson Garey, Broken Bow

Caden Geiken, Gothenburg

Dillon Geiser, Cozad

Colin Giron, McCook

Yordi Gutierrez, Arapahoe

Dalton Harchelroad, Wauneta-Palisade

Jake Heerten, North Central

Blake Hoffmaster, Cozad

Jordan Holen, Bertrand

Jake Johnson, North Platte

Colton Munger, Keya Paha

Nick Niesen, North Platte St. Pat’s

Miles Peterson, Bertrand

Brennan Seitsinger, Gothenburg

Gabe Senhert, McCook

Jalen Starks, Lexington

Brad Swanson, North Platte

Paxton Terry, McCook

Keaton Trampe, Elm Creek

Austin Wolfe, Medicine Valley

Jade Wurth, Lexington

Head Coach: Brian Cargill (Cozad)

Asst Coaches: Ron Bubak (Cozad)

Dustin Kronhofman (Arapahoe)

Dreu Young (Cozad)

East Squad Volleyball Members

Allison Bauer, Elm Creek

Alley Beisner, Loomis

Alysen Daniels, Mullen

Jayceea Hanson, McCook

Abbie Hedgecock, North Platte

Adrianna Hill, Callaway

Hayley Homan, North Platte St. Pat’s

Addison Johnson, Cody-Kilgore

Haley Jones, Mullen

Courtney Rice, Mullen

Sydnee Sallach, South Loup

Kailie Tomlin, Cambridge

Macey Widick, Brady

Head Coach: Belinda Coble (Mullen)

Asst Coach: Randi Atkins (Arnold)