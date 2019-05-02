Rosters Announced For Western Nebraska All Star Games

SCOTTSBLUFF —Players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 41 st annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game and the 35 th annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game. Selected athletes were nominated by their respective high school coaches and selected by the All-Star coaches. Attached please find rosters for both football and volleyball. Please note rosters are subject to change. The 2019 West Nebraska All-Star Football Game will be played Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Bearcat Stadium at 7 p.m. MDT, with the All-Star Volleyball Game being played at 2 p.m. MDT at WNCC Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff. A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations.
East Team Members
Nick Bocott, North Platte
Dylan Boggs, Bertrand
Hunter Bose, North Platte
Treyvon Brooks, Broken Bow
Leighton Bubak, South Loup
Alec Bunger, McCook
Adam Cole, Cozad
Drew Drake, Broken Bow
Aaron Drews, Holdrege
Lane Edis, Mullen
Morgan Fawver, McCook
Grayson Garey, Broken Bow
Caden Geiken, Gothenburg
Dillon Geiser, Cozad
Colin Giron, McCook
Yordi Gutierrez, Arapahoe
Dalton Harchelroad, Wauneta-Palisade
Jake Heerten, North Central
Blake Hoffmaster, Cozad
Jordan Holen, Bertrand
Jake Johnson, North Platte
Colton Munger, Keya Paha
Nick Niesen, North Platte St. Pat’s
Miles Peterson, Bertrand
Brennan Seitsinger, Gothenburg
Gabe Senhert, McCook
Jalen Starks, Lexington
Brad Swanson, North Platte
Paxton Terry, McCook
Keaton Trampe, Elm Creek
Austin Wolfe, Medicine Valley
Jade Wurth, Lexington
Head Coach: Brian Cargill (Cozad)
Asst Coaches: Ron Bubak (Cozad)
Dustin Kronhofman (Arapahoe)
Dreu Young (Cozad)
East Squad Volleyball Members
Allison Bauer, Elm Creek
Alley Beisner, Loomis
Alysen Daniels, Mullen
Jayceea Hanson, McCook
Abbie Hedgecock, North Platte
Adrianna Hill, Callaway
Hayley Homan, North Platte St. Pat’s
Addison Johnson, Cody-Kilgore
Haley Jones, Mullen
Courtney Rice, Mullen
Sydnee Sallach, South Loup
Kailie Tomlin, Cambridge
Macey Widick, Brady
Head Coach: Belinda Coble (Mullen)
Asst Coach: Randi Atkins (Arnold)