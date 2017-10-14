Rough Riders Rally to Beat Bertrand

BERTRAND – The Bertrand Vikings jumped out to a 14-point lead behind the rushing attack led by Wyatt Wilkens. However, Southwest came back in the second half to beat Bertrand 38-22 on Friday night.

After scoring on the first two possession Bertrand looked like they might run away with the game. However, Logan Greenlee’s 45 yard run tied the ballgame at 14 right before halftime.

The Rough Riders scored on the opening drive of the second half on a 53 yard run by Ryan Van Pelt to take a 22-14 lead. Bertrand answered with a 13 yard run by Miles Peterson and the teams were tied once again. After a Bertrand punt Southwest drove the ball to the one-yard line where Cody Downey scored and gave the ‘Riders the cushion they needed. Van Pelt added another touchdown in the fourth, his third touchdown of the game.

With the win Southwest improves to 3-4 while the Vikings fall to 1-6.