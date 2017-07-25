Royals acquire Butcher, Cahill & Maurer from San Diego

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Ryan Buchter and righties Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer and from the San Diego Padres in exchange for left-handed pitchers Matt Strahm and Travis Wood, minor league infielder Esteury Ruiz and cash considerations.

Additionally, the club has recalled left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn from Omaha (AAA), and designated right-handed pitchers Al Alburquerque and Luke Farrell for assignment.

Buchter, 30, has made 42 relief appearances with San Diego this season, going 3-3 with a save and a 3.05 ERA (13 ER in 38.1 IP), recording 47 strikeouts. He’s limited left-handed hitters to a .175 average (10-for-57), which is tied for 11th in the National League. The lefty is in his third Major League season, after making a career high 67 appearances for the Padres in 2016, going 3-0 with a 2.86 ERA, with 78 strikeouts in 63.0 innings.

Cahill, 29, has made 11 starts this year for the Padres, going 4-3 with a 3.69 ERA (25 ER in 61.0 IP), collecting 72 strikeouts, compared to 24 walks. He’s held opposing hitters to a .247 average (58-for-235), including a .219 average (23-for-105) by left-handed hitters. His 10.62 strikeouts per 9.0 innings rank sixth among National League hurlers that have made at least 10 starts. He helped the Chicago Cubs win the World Series last season, going 4-4 with a 2.74 ERA (20 ER in 65.2 IP) in 50 appearances, limiting opposing hitters to a .201 average (49-for-244). An All-Star in 2010 with Oakland, Cahill is in his ninth Major League season and is 73-79 with a 4.03 ERA in 273 career appearances, including 185 starts.

Maurer, 27, has served as the Padres’ closer this season, converting 20 of his 23 save opportunities, including 15-straight since May 28. His 20 saves are tied for fifth in the National League, while he’s posted a 1-4 record and a 5.17 ERA (25 ER in 39.1 IP) in 42 appearances this season. Dating back to July 1 of last season, he’s converted 33 of his last 37 save chances, with 12 walks and 63 strikeouts in 70.1 innings. He’s in his fifth Major League season, after debuting with Seattle in 2013. He served as a starter during his rookie year, but has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen since joining San Diego in 2015, making 166 appearances.