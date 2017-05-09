class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234616 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Royals place Alexander on DL

BY Kansas City Royals | May 9, 2017
Courtesy/AP. Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Alexander throws to the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, April 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have placed left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.  The move is retroactive to May 8, making Alexander eligible for reinstatement on May 18.  To take Alexander’s place on the Major League roster, the Royals have recalled right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis from Omaha (AAA).

Junis, 24, will wear uniform No. 65 and be with the club for tonight’s game at Tampa Bay. He made his Major League debut on April 12 vs. Oakland, tossing a scoreless inning in relief, before being optioned back to Triple-A on April 16.  The right-hander has started four games for the Storm Chasers, going 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA, recording 27 strikeouts in 23.0 innings.

