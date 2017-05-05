Royals place Kennedy on DL; Recall Almonte

KANSAS CITY, MO Â â€“ The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have placed right-handed pitcher Ian Kennedy on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.Â To take Kennedyâ€™s place on the roster, the club has recalled right-handed pitcher Miguel Almonte from Northwest Arkansas (AA).Â

Almonte, 24, has made four starts (five appearances) for the Naturals this season, going 1-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.Â He has also held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average and has a WHIP of just 0.86.Â Almonteâ€™s most recent work was on Monday (May 1) in Tulsa, winning a 7-6 decision by working 6.0 innings allowing four hits and four runs (three earned) with a walk and nine strikeouts.