class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233957 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Royals place Kennedy on DL; Recall Almonte | KRVN Radio

Royals place Kennedy on DL; Recall Almonte

BY Kansas City Royals | May 5, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Royals place Kennedy on DL; Recall Almonte
Courtesy/AP. Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO Â â€“ The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have placed right-handed pitcher Ian Kennedy on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.Â  To take Kennedyâ€™s place on the roster, the club has recalled right-handed pitcher Miguel Almonte from Northwest Arkansas (AA).Â 

Almonte, 24, has made four starts (five appearances) for the Naturals this season, going 1-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.Â  He has also held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average and has a WHIP of just 0.86.Â  Almonteâ€™s most recent work was on Monday (May 1) in Tulsa, winning a 7-6 decision by working 6.0 innings allowing four hits and four runs (three earned) with a walk and nine strikeouts.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments