Royals select three players on first day of MLB draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals made three selections on the first day of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, including first baseman Nick Pratto with their first pick (14thoverall) out of Huntington Beach High School (Calif.).

In the second round, the Royals selected catcher MJ Melendez from Westminster Christian High School (Fla.). Melendez, 18, hit .391 with eight home runs and 29 RBI as a senior.

In the Competitive Balance Lottery Round B, the Royals selected left-handed pitcher Evan Steele, 73rd overall, of Chipola College (Fla.). A Vanderbilt transfer, Steele, 20, went 5-0 with a 2.01 ERA in 10 starts for the NJCAA Division I National Champs, earning Most Outstanding Pitcher of the Tournament honors.

The Draft continues tomorrow with rounds 3-10 starting at 12:00 p.m. CT.