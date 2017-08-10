Royals to play exhibition game at Omaha’s Werner Park in 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Royals and Omaha Storm Chasers announced today that the clubs will play an exhibition game at Werner Park in Omaha, NE, on Monday, March 28, 2018, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The game will be prior to the start of the 2018 regular season for both clubs. Tickets for the contest will go on sale beginning September 1.

“Since the franchise’s inception in 1969, the Royals and Omaha have had a long and storied relationship,” said Kevin Uhlich, Royals’ Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “With our organizations celebrating their 50th Seasons together we thought it was a perfect time to play the game.”

This marks the first time the Royals will play an exhibition contest against their Triple-A affiliate since 2000, when the Omaha franchise was known as the “Golden Spikes”.

The Storm Chasers are in their 49th season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Royals, which is the third-longest current affiliation in Major League Baseball. During their partnership with Kansas City, Omaha has won 16 division titles, seven league championships and three Triple-A National Championships, including back-to-back in 2013-14. The Chasers have played at Werner Park since it opened on April 16, 2011.