Rush, Wright Too Much For Minutemaids

LEXINGTON – The Cozad Haymakers continued to roll with a straight-set victory over Lexington Tuesday night. Cozad moves into the last weekend of the regular season with a 17-10 record.

Hanna Wright recorded 12 kills and Sadie Rush was a master at the net with ten set assists to lead all players.

Cozad won set one 25-16. Wright had five kills and a service ace to lead the way for the Haymakers. Lexington struggled offensively again and Cozad took advantage.

In set two, Lexington came out motivated and led much of the beginning of the second set. Annie Garcia had three kills for the Minutemaids. However, Cozad went on a run with the help of Carissa Jensen’s four kills to win set three 25-13.

Finally, Rush did a masterful job setting up Jensen, Wright and Kennedy Berreckman in the third set to close the door and win the game 25-14.

Garcia finished with seven kills for Lexington who drops to 2-22 on the season. Sub-districts start on Tuesday for the Minutemaids. Cozad ends the regular season against Gothenburg on Thursday and then start sub-districts on Monday.