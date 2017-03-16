Salvador Perez should be ready for Royals’ season opener

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222432 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | March 16, 2017
Courtesy/AP. Venezuela's Salvador Perez is helped after being injured during World Baseball Classic game against Italy, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Saturday, March 11, 2017. All-Star catcher Perez injured his left knee in a home-plate collision with his Kansas City Royals backup Drew Butera in a World Baseball Classic game. Venezuela rallied to beat Italy 11-10 on Martin Prado's 10th-inning double after Butera stumbled into Perez to end the ninth with the score tied at 10.(AP Photo/Luis Gutierrez)

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kansas City expects All-Star catcher Salvador Perez to be ready for its opener at Minnesota on April 3 after tests showed inflammation but no structural damage in his injured left knee.

The Royals are concerned about his hyperextended left elbow, and manager Ned Yost said Perez probably will be ready to play in a week.

Perez was injured Saturday while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He was hurt in a collision at the plate with his Royals backup, Drew Butera, who was playing for Italy.

“The MRI came out really, really good,” Yost said Wednesday. “But what’s bothering him more than his knee is his left elbow because he kind of hyperextended his left elbow on the tag, too.”

“He’s got a little fluid on that, too,” Yost added. “That’s probably going to delay him a lot more than the knee will cause that’s the hand he gets extended on.”

Perez is a four-time All-Star and Gold Glove.

“You think I’m going to miss opening day?” he said. “I don’t think so.”

