Salvador Perez should be ready for Royals’ season opener

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kansas City expects All-Star catcher Salvador Perez to be ready for its opener at Minnesota on April 3 after tests showed inflammation but no structural damage in his injured left knee.

The Royals are concerned about his hyperextended left elbow, and manager Ned Yost said Perez probably will be ready to play in a week.

Perez was injured Saturday while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He was hurt in a collision at the plate with his Royals backup, Drew Butera, who was playing for Italy.

“The MRI came out really, really good,” Yost said Wednesday. “But what’s bothering him more than his knee is his left elbow because he kind of hyperextended his left elbow on the tag, too.”

“He’s got a little fluid on that, too,” Yost added. “That’s probably going to delay him a lot more than the knee will cause that’s the hand he gets extended on.”

Perez is a four-time All-Star and Gold Glove.

“You think I’m going to miss opening day?” he said. “I don’t think so.”