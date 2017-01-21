Sanders hits game-winner for Rutgers’ 1st Big Ten win

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) _ Corey Sanders scored 25 points, including the game-winner with one second left, to lead Rutgers past Nebraska 65-64 on Saturday for first-year coach Steve Pikiell’s first Big Ten win.

Sanders stole a ball that bounced off Nebraska’s Tai Webster’s foot with 12 seconds to play. Following a timeout, Sanders drove to the basket, corralled his own rebound and gave Rutgers the lead.

Deshawn Freeman and C.J. Gettys each added 10 points for Rutgers (12-8, 1-6).

Sanders’ layup with 4:42 tied it at 55-all. From there, the teams exchanged leads five times over the final minutes. Rutgers was led by Sanders down the stretch, including a fast-break dunk for a 57-55 lead before a jumper gave the Scarlet Knights a 59-58 lead with 2:31 left.

Jack McVeigh hit three 3-pointers in the span of 1:14 to give Nebraska a 64-59 with 1:31 to go.

Webster finished with 14 points while Glynn Watson Jr. and McVeigh scored 12 points apiece.