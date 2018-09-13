(Audio) Sargent Native To Receive Big Honor

The Nebraska Football Hall of Fame will inducted another class of athletes this weekend in Lincoln. Longtime NFL standouts Mike Rucker, Kyle Larson and Danny Woodhead headline a list of six players, including four former Huskers, who will be inducted. Also being honored is former Chadron State star Casey Beran who spoke this week with the Rural Radio Network’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen.

Beran played defensive end and fullback at Chadron State from 1996-99. He was the first Chadron State player to earn both All-America and Academic All-America accolades in the same season and was named the RMAC defensive player of the year during his time in Chadron. This year’s class will celebrate together with an induction dinner tonight on the UNL campus and will be introduced prior to NU’s home game Sept. 15 against Troy. Beran is currently an orthopedic surgeon in Omaha these days.