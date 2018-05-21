Schreiber Named Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist

Senior Scott Schreiber is one of 25 semifinalists for the 41st Golden Spikes Award, announced by USA Baseball on Monday.

Schreiber, who started all 52 games for the Huskers in 2018, was drafted in the 26th round by the Tampa Bay Rays following the 2017 campaign, but decided to return to Nebraska for his senior season. A 2016 All-American and two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, Schreiber is also a finalist for the 2018 Senior CLASS Award.

This year, Schreiber batted .369 with team highs in home runs (18), hits (79), runs scored (62) and total bases (148), while also tallying 48 RBIs, 13 doubles and one triple. He led the Big Ten Conference in runs scored, while ranking second in hits, home runs and total bases.

Beginning with the announcement of semifinalists, a ballot will be sent to the Golden Spikes Award voting body consisting of national baseball media, select professional baseball personnel, previous Golden Spikes Award winners and select USA Baseball staff, totaling a group of over 200 voters. From Monday, May 21 through Sunday, June 3, the voting body will select three semifinalists from the ballot to be named as Golden Spikes Award finalists and fan voting will simultaneously be open on GoldenSpikesAward.com. Selections made by the voting body will carry a 95 percent weight of each athlete’s total, while fan votes will account for the remaining 5 percent.

The finalists will then be announced on Wednesday, June 6. Beginning that same day through Friday, June 22, the voting body and fans will be able to cast their final vote for the Golden Spikes Award winner. The award will be presented on June 28 in Los Angeles, Calif.