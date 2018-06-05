Schreiber Selected in 9th round by Astros

After being among the Big Ten and national leaders at the plate in 2018, Scott Schreiber was drafted in the ninth round of the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Houston drafted a Husker for the second consecutive year after selecting Jake Meyers in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. The Astros went on to win the 2017 World Series.

Scott Schreiber – Houston Astros (Ninth Round – 282nd Overall Pick)

A three-time All-Big Ten performer, Schreiber was drafted by the Houston Astros in the ninth round with the 282nd overall pick. In 2017, Schreiber was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 26th round, but came back for his senior season at Nebraska and led the team in most offensive statistical categories, including hits (79), home runs (18), runs scored (62) and total bases (148). He was also among the Big Ten leaders in those categories, leading the league in runs scored, while ranking second in home runs and total bases. Schreiber hit .369 and is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award as well as a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award after receiving second-team All-Big Ten recognition. Schreiber climbed up Nebraska’s career charts in 2018, finishing his career ranked fifth in school history in hits (259), tied for fourth in home runs (44) and ninth in RBIs (172).

The MLB Draft concludes on Wednesday with rounds 11-40, starting at 11 a.m. (CT) on MLB.com.