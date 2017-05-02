Season Comes To An End For Minutemaids

The soccer season came to an end for the Lexington Minutemaids on Monday as they lost to Scottsbluff 3-0 in the first round of the B-8 Subdistrict. Lexington finished the year at 1-16 but head coach Keith Allen saw plenty of improvement. This year Lexington allowed 64 goals compared to 88 last year. Also, the Minutemaids will return the majority of next year’s team led by Katherine Flores who scored a school record 12 goals this season. Coach Allen had this to say about the future. “2018 will be a great year that we are all excited for as several younger incoming athletic freshmen should help the squad continue to grow and strengthen. The future looks bright as more and more younger girls are playing in the Unifut Club of Lexington, and getting more training at earlier ages.”