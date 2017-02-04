SEM & Amherst To Meet In FKC Final

Kearney-SEM continued it’s winning ways on Thursday night downing Wilcox-Hildreth 54-40 in the boys FKC conference semifinals. The Mustangs used an 8-0 spurt to start the second quarter and then held the Falcons to just two field goals in the third quarter as they pulled away for the win. Jason Line led SEM early scoring 15 of his game high 22 points in the first half. Nathan Schroeder, Trace Claflin and Micah Eggleston all chipped in with eight a piece as the Mustangs improved to 14-0. Wilcox-Hildreth who had won six in a row was led by Caleb Springer who scored 15 as they dropped to 11-7 on the year. Wilcox will play Elm Creek in the consolation game today at 4pm. Click here to listen to the podcast.

In the second semifinal of the night, Amherst put Elm Creek away early as they cruised to a 59-31 victory over the Buffaloes. The Broncos jumped out the gate early as they led 9-2 two minutes into the game, 19-6 at the end of one and would stretch that lead to 31-10 towards the tail end of the first half. Sophomore Holden Eckout was fantastic in the first half as he scored 10 of his game high 21 points in the first quarter Dakota Abbott also had a big night for SEM with 12 points as Amherst is now 17-2 this season. Elm Creek was led by Anthony Quintana who scored nine. The Buffaloes drop to 14-5 on the year. Amherst and SEM will play for the title tonight with tip off set for around 8pm. Click here to listen to the podcast.