SEM Boys Win FKC Regular Season Crown

SUMNER- SEM played host on Friday night as Overton hit the road to battle the Mustangs. In the girls and boys double header, it was Overton taking the girls game 43-31 and SEM was victorious by a score of 72-55.. In the boys game, it was a high scoring affair by two really good teams. SEM jumped out right away as they had a big first and second quarter, recording 20 and 21 in the first half. Overton struggled to keep up trailing 41-23 at halftime. In the second half, SEM continued to push the pace in the third quarter and extended their lead to 21 points at 56-35 after three periods of play. In the fourth quarter, Overton made things interesting by starting the quarter on a 12-2 run and at one time got within nine points, but the Mustangs prevailed and held on for the 72-55 win with good defense and foul shooting. The victory completes and undefeated conference season for the Mustangs which gave them the FKC regular season title. Jason Line led the way for the Mustangs with 21 points, Sam Kuhlhanek played well for Overton as he scored 15. SEM is now 16-1 on the season and will play South Loup in their final regular season game, Overton is 14-6 and will finish up next week against Gibbon.

In the girls game, each team was stagnant in the first two periods. In the first quarter, nothing would fall as Overton led 7-3. In the second quarter things picked up a little as Overton led 16-10 at the half. In the second half Overton took over going on a 20-7 run and that ended up being the difference in the game as the Eagles won it 43-31. Overton was paced by Sidney Enochs who scored 16 points, Sara Rip led the Mustangs with 10. SEM falls to 2-15 and will face Stapleton to begin subdistrict play, and Overton is now 10-13 and will battle Elm Creek in the first round of subdistricts,